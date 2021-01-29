FY2021 EPS Estimates for 3M Increased by William Blair (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for 3M in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $9.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.50. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,601. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.56. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $104.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,355,000 after acquiring an additional 659,549 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,013,000 after purchasing an additional 259,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

