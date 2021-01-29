FY2021 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.18. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) alerts:

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$421.00 million for the quarter.

CPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.67.

Shares of CPX opened at C$36.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Capital Power Co. has a 1 year low of C$20.23 and a 1 year high of C$38.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.41. The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.08.

In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.95, for a total transaction of C$1,048,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,192 shares in the company, valued at C$4,480,310.40. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.86, for a total value of C$32,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,807,543.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,337 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,249.

About Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.