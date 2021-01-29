FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Increased by Analyst

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cloudflare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.38).

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NET has been the subject of several other reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NET stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,908. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of -202.05 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.57. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $88.77.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $4,382,005.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 450,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $29,440,831.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,226,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,835,192. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $3,360,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cloudflare by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

