FY2021 EPS Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Increased by Analyst

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $9.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.20.

DHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.79. 9,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,575. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $10,549,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

