FY2021 EPS Estimates for Encompass Health Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $3.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EHC. Mizuho upped their target price on Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $500,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

