FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fanuc Co. Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Fanuc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fanuc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fanuc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

FANUY traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $26.76. 695,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

