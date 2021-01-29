FY2021 EPS Estimates for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Boosted by Analyst

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.78. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.78. The company had a trading volume of 303,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,984,196. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $428.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

