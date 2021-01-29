FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lam Research Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lam Research in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $23.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $22.25. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lam Research’s FY2022 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.15.

LRCX stock traded down $11.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $495.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,681. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $585.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $1,211,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

