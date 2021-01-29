FY2021 EPS Estimates for PacWest Bancorp Lifted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

PACW traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.05. 1,220,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 44,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

