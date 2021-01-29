FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Automation, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Equities researchers at G.Research upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.50. G.Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.88.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $250.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.41. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $268.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $33,240.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,707.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,509 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

