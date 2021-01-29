FY2021 EPS Estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

