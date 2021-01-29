FYDcoin Price Reaches $0.0020 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $231.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AceD (ACED) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000119 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001051 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 544,581,875 coins and its circulating supply is 519,554,817 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

FYDcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

