G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Trading Down 11.4%

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) shares dropped 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 819,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,194,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09.

About G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF)

G6 Materials Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials worldwide. It offers high-performance resins, composites, R&D materials, and fine organic chemicals. The company also offers 3D printable filaments through various distribution networks, as well as through the web-store blackmagic3D.com; and adhesive materials through g6-epoxy.com.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.