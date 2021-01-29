GameCredits (GAME) Hits Market Cap of $6.83 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and $153,488.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.30 or 0.00391985 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000219 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,339,769 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

