GateToken (GT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.35 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. GateToken has a market cap of $39.98 million and $26.35 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GateToken has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00066381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.57 or 0.00825399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.84 or 0.04072448 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017085 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,353,456 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io

GateToken Token Trading

GateToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

