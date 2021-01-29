Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE GATO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 953,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,853. Gatos Silver has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gatos Silver stock. Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,905,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,828,000. Gatos Silver accounts for 3.0% of Exor Investments UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Exor Investments UK LLP owned about 3.22% of Gatos Silver at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.