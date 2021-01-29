GATX (NYSE:GATX) Trading Up 5%

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) was up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.80 and last traded at $92.80. Approximately 835,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 266,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.
In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 4,066 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $342,967.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,380.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 1,072 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $83,680.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,539.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,303. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.
GATX Company Profile (NYSE:GATX)
GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
