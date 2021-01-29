GATX (NYSE:GATX) Trading Up 5%

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) was up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.80 and last traded at $92.80. Approximately 835,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 266,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 4,066 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $342,967.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,380.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 1,072 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $83,680.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,539.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,303. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

GATX Company Profile (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

