GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Update

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, a growth of 468.1% from the December 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,314,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GTCH stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03. GBT Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.28.

GBT Technologies Company Profile

GBT Technologies Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies comprising wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It offers intelligent human body vitals devices, and asset-tracking IoT and wireless mesh network services.

