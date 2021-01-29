GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) Given a €23.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) has been given a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on G1A. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.94 ($34.04).

G1A opened at €28.66 ($33.72) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a fifty-two week high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of €29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

