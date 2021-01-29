GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Stock Price Down 13.1%

Shares of GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) dropped 13.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 591,122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,049,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GEE Group stock. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 512,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.90% of GEE Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

