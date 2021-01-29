Geeq Price Hits $0.75 on Top Exchanges (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Geeq has a total market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $773,307.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002174 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Geeq has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00048708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00122933 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00261636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00065542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00064066 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033640 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,222 tokens. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

Buying and Selling Geeq

Geeq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

