Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Up 5.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) shares rose 5.9% on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 1,012,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,360,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 795,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $6,824,883.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $249,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,049,483 shares of company stock worth $66,357,208. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

