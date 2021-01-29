Genesis Vision (GVT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.00 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00007155 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $11.00 million and $1.10 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00065480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.16 or 0.00835381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00049542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.27 or 0.04045846 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017392 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

