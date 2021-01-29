Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Gap Up to $1.97

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.97, but opened at $2.24. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 424,535 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Brands International in the second quarter worth $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 156.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 5.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.