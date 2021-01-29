Gentarium (GTM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $72,481.97

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Gentarium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gentarium has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Gentarium has a market capitalization of $72,481.97 and $30.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00129362 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00270371 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00066009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00066201 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036130 BTC.

Gentarium Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,066,834 coins. Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gentarium

Gentarium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gentarium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gentarium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

