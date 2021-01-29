GéoMégA Resources Inc. (GMA.V) (CVE:GMA) Shares Up 2.9%

GéoMégA Resources Inc. (GMA.V) (CVE:GMA) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 236,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 390,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.82. The stock has a market cap of C$41.88 million and a PE ratio of -21.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22.

About GéoMégA Resources Inc. (GMA.V) (CVE:GMA)

GÃ©oMÃ©gA Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 161 mining claims covering an area of approximately 8,942 hectares located at the west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi, Northern Quebec.

