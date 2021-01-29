Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 5,829,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 6,911,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GGB shares. HSBC lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 98.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gerdau by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 13.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.
Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)
Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.
