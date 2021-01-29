Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 5,829,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 6,911,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GGB shares. HSBC lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 98.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gerdau by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 13.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

