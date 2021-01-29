Gerresheimer’s (GRRMF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Gerresheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.74. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $119.50.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

