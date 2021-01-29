GET Protocol (GET) One Day Volume Tops $166,490.00

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $166,490.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00066156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.62 or 0.00796139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.84 or 0.03982818 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017532 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

