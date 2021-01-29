GeyserCoin (GSR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $34.00

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $28,752.16 and approximately $34.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128,127.78 or 3.67448989 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 118.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,395,858 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

GeyserCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

