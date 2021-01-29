GFT Technologies SE (GFT.F) (ETR:GFT) Shares Up 0.8%

GFT Technologies SE (GFT.F) (ETR:GFT) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €12.44 ($14.64) and last traded at €12.40 ($14.59). Approximately 38,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.30 ($14.47).

The company has a market capitalization of $326.49 million and a PE ratio of 32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of €12.19 and a 200 day moving average of €11.67.

GFT Technologies SE (GFT.F) Company Profile (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for GFT Technologies SE (GFT.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFT Technologies SE (GFT.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.