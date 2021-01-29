Giant (GIC) Reaches Market Cap of $109,084.54

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Giant token can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Giant has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Giant has a market cap of $109,084.54 and $9,235.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00024740 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 153.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 8,979,731 tokens. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.