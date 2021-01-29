Gifto (GTO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $71.42 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gifto has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $33.10 million and approximately $71.42 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00063256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.25 or 0.00769678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.58 or 0.03793046 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00033610 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto (GTO) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.