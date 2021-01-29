Gifto (GTO) Market Capitalization Achieves $31.29 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gifto has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $31.29 million and approximately $64.68 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gifto Profile

Gifto is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

