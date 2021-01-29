Giga Metals Co. (GIGA.V) (CVE:GIGA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Giga Metals Co. (GIGA.V) (CVE:GIGA) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 245,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 505,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 17.74 and a current ratio of 18.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.61.

About Giga Metals Co. (GIGA.V) (CVE:GIGA)

Giga Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Turnagain property comprising 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 38,000 hectares located in the Liard Mining Division of northern British Columbia.

