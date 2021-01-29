GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 751.5% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.78% of GigaMedia worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 0.13. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 15.83%.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.