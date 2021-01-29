Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GVDBF opened at $4,056.04 on Friday. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $2,748.00 and a 52-week high of $4,481.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,080.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4,147.70.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

