Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Rating Reiterated by Baader Bank

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Baader Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GVDBF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Givaudan alerts:

GVDBF stock opened at $4,056.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4,080.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,147.70. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $2,748.00 and a 12 month high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.