Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GVDBF. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,056.04 on Friday. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $2,748.00 and a 1-year high of $4,481.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,080.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4,147.70.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

