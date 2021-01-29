Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Baader Bank

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan has an average rating of “Hold”.

Givaudan stock opened at $4,056.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,080.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,147.70. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $2,748.00 and a 1-year high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

