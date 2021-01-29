Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan has an average rating of “Hold”.

GVDBF stock opened at $4,056.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,080.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,147.70. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $2,748.00 and a twelve month high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

