Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

Shares of GBCI stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.65. 450,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,019. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

