Glance Technologies (OTCMKTS:GLNNF) Shares Up 120.9%

Glance Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:GLNNF)’s stock price was up 120.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 4,349,377 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 897% from the average daily volume of 436,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

About Glance Technologies (OTCMKTS:GLNNF)

Glance Technologies Inc operates as a technology company. It owns and operates the Glance Pay mobile application, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to shop, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards, and interact with merchants.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Glance Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glance Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.