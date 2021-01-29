Glen Rose Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:GLRP) Short Interest Update

Glen Rose Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:GLRP) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the December 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of GLRP remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 253,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,052. Glen Rose Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
About Glen Rose Petroleum
