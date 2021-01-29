Glen Rose Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:GLRP) Short Interest Update

Glen Rose Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:GLRP) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the December 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of GLRP remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 253,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,052. Glen Rose Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Glen Rose Petroleum Corporation, through its subsidiary, UHC Petroleum Corporation, produces and sells crude oil in Edwards County, Texas. Its petroleum leaseholds consist of the Wardlaw Lease, which covers an area of approximately 10,562 gross acres; and the Adamson Lease covering approximately 997 gross acres, as well as 85 wellbores.

