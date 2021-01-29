Glenveagh Properties PLC (GLV.L) (LON:GLV) Stock Price Up 1%

Glenveagh Properties PLC (GLV.L) (LON:GLV)’s share price rose 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). Approximately 7,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 256,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.84 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24. The company has a market capitalization of £7.35 million and a PE ratio of 281.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.76.

About Glenveagh Properties PLC (GLV.L) (LON:GLV)

Glenveagh Properties PLC, a homebuilder, builds and sells houses and apartments for the private buyers and local authorities in the Greater Dublin Area, Ireland. The company operates through Glenveagh Homes and Glenveagh Living segments. It also designs, develops, and delivers residential solutions to institutional investors, social and affordable landlords, government entities, and strategic landowners; and provides property rental services.

