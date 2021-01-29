Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.71

Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.71 and traded as high as $3.98. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 134,834 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $461.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.07 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.17% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Cord Blood stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

About Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

