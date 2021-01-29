Global Digital Content (GDC) Trading 37.1% Higher Over Last Week

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Global Digital Content token can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Digital Content has a total market capitalization of $19.97 million and $150,884.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Global Digital Content has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Global Digital Content alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.42 or 0.00381374 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 173.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 86.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000204 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Global Digital Content Profile

Global Digital Content is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io . The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Digital Content Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Digital Content and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.