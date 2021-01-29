Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Update

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 698.9% from the December 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 18.7% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 193,488 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GSL traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,913. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $210.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $17.69.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.25 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

