Global Social Chain (GSC) Trading Up 31.2% Over Last 7 Days

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 44.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $2.51 million and $697,480.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 31.2% against the dollar.

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,759,140 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

Global Social Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

