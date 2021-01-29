Global Social Chain Price Tops $0.0040 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $447,143.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.03 or 0.00858224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.21 or 0.04152741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017762 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

GSC is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,759,140 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

